Crysis 2 Game Free Download Full Version





Crysis 2 PC Game Overview

Crysis 2 PC Game is developed by CrytekUK and introduced by Electronic Arts. Crysis 2 is the sport primarily based on the invasion of aliens on our mom planet. There is not any strategy to cease the aliens however the one choice left is the survival within the wooden. The story line of this recreation is superb and one of the best one ever written. The character of this recreation is a mercenary and after an extended battle, he will get injured. A scientist finds him and crops digital devices in his physique. and provides him a Armour protected go well with. This go well with just isn’t an extraordinary go well with. It will make the participant really feel the energy, stamina and exact precision. This characteristic resembles rather a lot to the one other a part of this recreation referred to as Crysis 3. The smartest thing about this recreation is the modification of the go well with. You will find it irresistible when you’ll transfer on to the subsequent missions. You may also be amazed after you will discover out that what sort of tools and weapon does your go well with have. It is one of the best recreation in line with the story line and route. The maps included within the recreation are actually superb and one of the best factor is the road view. The destructed constructing and the maps space proven is basically superb which jogs my memory of one other recreation Call of Duty United Offense.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Core 2 Duo 2 Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

Hard disk Space: 10 GB





Download Now