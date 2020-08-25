FEAR Game Free Download Full Version





FEAR 1 PC Game Overview

FEAR Game Free Download is developed by Monolith and offered by Warner Brothers Games. It based mostly on the wonderful horror story line. It is the sport during which the entire lethal creatures united to flee and kill the entire human form however your squad and you must put it to an finish and must destroy each evil creature. The recreation is de facto nice and every part is represented in very deep detailing. Although there will probably be a whole lot of blood shed however it’s the first particular person taking pictures recreation. The weapons launched within the recreation are actually modified and are deadly. The fascinating function in regards to the recreation is that the maps seem like a maze. You may will be shifting round are spherical in circles reasonably that shifting ahead. So at all times take a look at your maps and know the place to go and comply with the path. The ending of the sport is de facto filled with suspense. you may need not judged its ending and Fear 2 is one other recreation from this collection. Which is already uploaded in our web site.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista ( 32 Bit )/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Pentium 4 3.0 GHz

RAM: 1 GB

Hard disk Space: 5 GB





Download Now