GTA Liberty City Game Free Download Full Version





GTA Liberty City PC Game Overview

GTA Liberty City is developed by Rock Star leeds and offered by Rock Star Games. This sport based mostly on one man who lives in Liberty metropolis. He is aware of all of the little rats of the legal world. He desires to overcome this metropolis and wish to change into the member of mafia gang. The story line of the sport is actually wonderful. The smartest thing about this sport is that that is an open world sport. You can go any the place like a standard individual. You can steal automobiles and purchase ammo and weapons. The metropolis is so enormous.The map of the sport is actually wonderful. It is very easy to recollect the trail and one factor that amazes me is that the automobiles have working radios they usually actually work like actual one. There are greater than hundred of channel. In different phrases this sport is actually interactive and one of the best actual imaginary world create. It is actually interactive and enjoyable to play. The missions included within the sport are actually wonderful. Another sport that you’ll wish to play is GTA IV.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU:Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8 GHz

RAM:1 GB

Hard disk Space: 8 GB





