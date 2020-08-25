Metal Gear Solid 2 PC Game Free Download Full Version





Metal Gear Solid PC Overview

Metal Gear Solid 2 PC Game is developed by KCEG and introduced by Digital Dialect. Metal Gear Solid 2 is the sport based mostly on 4 characters. Each character within the recreation has some distinctive and particular abilities of preventing and aiming. The neatest thing about this recreation is that. The each transfer will make sense. The story line of the sport is fairly superb. The recreation is all concerning the place the place you solely want is a plan of assault. There are numerous missions that are indoor and out door as effectively. Another recreation that you just may will love is Sleeping Dogs. Well, The out of doors mission are actually nice and superb as there are numerous locations to cover within the forest or and open area. The weapons expertise launched within the recreation is de facto superb. You would love the weaponry retailer. Because there are numerous different weapons that you just may wish to take a look at them. The neatest thing about this recreation is that. You won’t ever get bored after each motion and a mission you may be briefed about it. Your weak spot will likely be informed which jogs my memory of one other recreation referred to as Tomb Raider Survival.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Pentium 4 2.0 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

Hard disk Space: 5 GB





