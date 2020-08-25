Pink Panther Pinkadelic Pursuit Game Free Download Full Version





Pink Panther Pinkadelic Pursuit PC Game Overview

Pink Panther Pinkadelic Pursuit PC Game is developed by Étranges Libellules and introduced by Dream Catcher Interactive. It is based mostly on the humorous tv present sequence. There is a pink jaguar who tries to enact as a traditional panther which he isn’t. The story and plot is absolutely attention-grabbing. Because this time pink panther has to search out one thing what he has misplaced. This is an actual 2D sport. But it’s based mostly on the easy results and visuals. All you need to do is to go to the locations and gather cash to get to the one other degree. The sport is really hilarious as a result of there are some moments by which he does a humorous enactment and even makes a humorous face or a motion. There are another characters within the sport additionally that are adopted from the sequence. They attempt to cease him. Although it’s a enjoyable sport and additionally, you will love one other sport which additionally resembles to this one is named Funny Hell.







Operating System: Windows Vista ( 32 Bit )/ Windows 7 ( 64 Bit )/ Windows 8 andwindows 8.1

CPU: Intel Pentium 3

RAM: 128 MB

Hard disk Space:40 MB





