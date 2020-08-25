Ratatouille PC Game Free Download Full Version

Ratatouille PC Game Overview

Ratatouille PC Game is developed by Heavy Irons and introduced by THQ. Ratatouille PC Game relies on a personality who’s a chef. The story line and plot relies on a Disney film whose title can also be Ratatouille. It is not only a sport about cooking and making stuff. But it’s concerning the journey of a mouse who turns into a chef. The neatest thing is that this sport has so much interactive and lot of clips to information you and assist you to.

Ratatouille PC Game Play

  • Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1
  • CPU: Pentium 4 1.6 GHz
  • RAM :256 MB
  • Hard disk Space: 2 GB

