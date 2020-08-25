Sniper Ghost Warrior 1 Free Download Full Version





Sniper Ghost Warrior PC Game Overview

Sniper Ghost Warrior 1 Free Download is developed by City Interactive and introduced by City Interactive. Sniper Ghost Warrior is the sport primarily based on the proper story line and plot. In this sport there will likely be two member of a professionally expert sniper warrior that are also referred to as Ghost warriors due to their silent missions. The smartest thing is that it’s completely sniper primarily based. It has loads of function. Only a sniper can notice and a lot of the issues included within the sport are so real looking. You will love enjoying this sport. The finest function is that the shooter holds his breath whereas capturing on the goal which provides you a precision-able goal. The miss hearth is not going to be tolerated and you must thoughts your environment additionally like wind and distance. This is a real strategical sport which requires a peace of thoughts. Another sport it’s possible you’ll prefer to play known as Mass Effect 2.





Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU:Pentium 4 2.53GHz

RAM: 1GB

Hard disk Space: 6 GB

Sniper Ghost Warrior 1 Free Download





Download Now