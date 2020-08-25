Stalker Shadow Of Chernobyl Free Download Full Version





S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R Shadow of Chernobyl PC Game Overview

S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R Shadow of Chernobyl PC Game is developed by GSC Games and introduced by THQ. S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl. It relies on the superb story line. The plot of the apocalypse. The story relies on the lone survivor who’s trying to find the land. Where he can dwell peacefully. The neatest thing is that the character is all the time lone which give a extremely nice impression of the sport. It appears to be like extra real looking. There has been a nuclear explosion due to which many of the people are was a beast. The character hopes for the opposite survivors that in the future could he discover and can make a colony. The creatures are actually lethal and are disgusting. The weapons launched within the sport are the conventional weapons. But a few of them are modified. There is one other sport that you could be like to play known as Shadow Warrior Ultimate Edition.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Pentium 4 2.0 Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

Hard disk Space: 10 GB





