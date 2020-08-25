The Sims 4 Free Download Full Version

The Sims 4 PC Game Overview
The Sims 4 is developed by EA Maxis in affiliation with The Sims Studio and is revealed by EA sports activities. It is a single participant multi process sport. The sport is out now and gave an opportunity to you to play like a God once more. Now you’ll be able to play with life like by no means earlier than.
System Requirements of The Sims 4 PC Game
- Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz processor
- RAM: 2GB of RAM required.
- Hard Disk Space: 9GB of free house required.
