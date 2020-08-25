World of Warcraft Free Download Full Version





World of Warcraft PC Game Overview

World of Warcraft is a multiplayer function enjoying recreation developed by Blizzard Entertainment, An american online game developer and writer. The background of World of Warcraft is that 4 years have handed because the disagreeable occasions of Azeroth. As the battle torn individuals of Azeroth are getting ready to take the revenge they’re dealing with the ruthless enemy who’s hungry to destroy the nation as soon as once more. With such chaotic environment you needn’t solely to defend your self but in addition take again the misplaced territory and to take the enemy with iron arms.

System Requirements Of World of Warcraft Free Download

Operating System: Windows XP ( 32 Bit )/Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1

CPU: Pentium 4

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB





Download Now