1954 Alcatraz Free Download Full Version





1954 Alcatraz PC Game 2014 Overview

1954 Alcatraz is a degree and click on sport that has been developed and printed by Daedalic Entertainment. 1954 Alcatraz sport was launched on 11th March 2014. This sport revolves round a gangster couple Joe and Christine. The couple alongwith there accomplice Mickey have looted the money and Joe has been busted and put behind the bars for 40 years. Joe is keen to flee the jail. But he wants the help from his spouse. Who herself is in dire straits.

System Requirements of 1954 Alcatraz PC Game

Operating System: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8

CPU: Intel Dual Core processor.

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 6 GB





