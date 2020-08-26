A Game of Thrones Genesis Free Download Full Version





A Game of Thrones Genesis PC Game 2011 Overview

A Game of Thrones Genesis is a technique recreation that has been developed by Cyanide and is printed by Focus Home Interactive. A Game of Thrones Genesis recreation was made obtainable for normal public on 29th September 2011. A Game of Thrones Genesis recreation spans over 1000 years of the Westeros’s fictional historical past. This recreation will take you to the battlegrounds. Where you’ll combat the battles. Which will form up the Kingdom of Westeros. You may also obtain Total War Attila which is one other nice struggle and technique recreation.

A Game of Thrones Genesis Free Download

Operating System: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8

CPU: 2.2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor.

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 10 GB





Download Now