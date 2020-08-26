Airline Tycoon 2 Free Download Full Version





Airline Tycoon 2 PC Game 2011 Overview

Airline Tycoon 2 is developed by b-Alive and is printed underneath the banner of Kalypso Media Digital. Airline Tycoon 2 sport was launched on 24th October 2011. This sport is the sequel of legendary simulation sport Airline Tycoon. Which was launched a decade in the past. Airline Tycoon 2 sport will put you within the function of CEO of a global airline. You may obtain Anno 1404 Dawn of Discovery.

Airline Tycoon 2 Free Download

Operating System: Windows Vista/ Windows 7

CPU: 3.0GHz Intel Pentium processor or greater.

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 3 GB





Download Now