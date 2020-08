Alien Spidy PC Game 2013 Overview

Alien Spidy is an motion journey sport that has been developed by Enigma SP and is revealed Kalypso Media. This sport was launched on twentieth March 2013. You may also obtain Sonic Adventure 2 Battle which is one other spectacular motion and journey sport.

Alien Spidy Free Download

Operating System: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows 7

CPU: 1.86 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or later.

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 2 GB





