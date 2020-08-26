Choplifter HD Free Download Full Version





Choplifter HD PC Game 2012 Overview

Choplifter HD is a shoot’em up online game that has been developed and revealed beneath the banner of inXile Entertainment . Choplifter HD recreation was launched on 10th January 2012. Choplifter HD relies on Choplifter which was an Apple II recreation launched in 1985. You also can obtain Helic.

Choplifter HD Free Download

Operating System: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows 7

CPU: 2GHz Intel Dual Core processor or later

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 2 GB





Download Now