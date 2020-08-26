Emergency 5 PC Game Free Download Full Version

Emergency 5 PC Game 2014 Overview
Emergency 5 is developed by Sixteen Tons Entertainment and is printed below the banner of Deep Silver. Emergency 5 sport was launched on 27th November 2014 virtually after 8 years of the discharge of its predecessor.If you want actual time technique video games then you may obtain Wargame European Escalation.
- Operating System: Windows XP/ Vista/ Windows 7 ( Only 64 Bit )
- CPU: 2.4 GHZ Intel Quadcore
- RAM: 2 GB
- Hard Disk Space: 10 GB
