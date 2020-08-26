Five Nights at Freddys 2 Game Free Download Full Version





Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 PC Game Overview

Five Nights at Freddys 2 Free Download is developed by Scott Cawthon. After the success of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cowthon has provide you with its sequel. Which has been enhanced additional with the addition of six extra enemy characters. The enemy characters from first recreation (a complete of 4) have additionally been redesigned and enhanced. In Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 you have got been given the function of a safety guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald. In the earlier model you could shut the door as a way to keep away from of being killed from the palms of the enemies. But within the sequel you could placed on a masks of Freddy Fazbear as a way to keep away from loss of life. You also can obtain Five Nights at Freddy’s.

System Requirements of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 PC Game

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8

CPU: Intel Pentium 4

RAM: 1GB

Hard Disk Space: 250MB

