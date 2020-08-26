Manor Memoirs Collectors Edition Free Download Full Version

Manor Memoirs Collector’s Edition PC recreation Overview

Manor Memoirs Collector’s Edition is printed by Big Fish Games. In this recreation it is advisable to assist Scarlet who’s a profitable and finest vendor author. Scarlett, regardless of being a well-known author has misplaced the charms of writing and is in want of recent concepts. At this hour she determined to maneuver to a manor the place she will be able to provide you with new concepts. You can even obtain Mystery of Mortlake Mansion.

  • Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/ Windows 7/ Windows 8 and eight.1
  • CPU: 2 GHz processor or quicker.
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 800 MB


