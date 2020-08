Pillars of Eternity PC Game 2015 Overview

Pillars of Eternity is developed by Obsidian Entertainment and is printed beneath the banner of Paradox Interactive. Pillars of Eternity sport was launched on 26th March 2015. You may also obtain Isbarah which is one other spectacular fantasy primarily based sport.

Pillars of Eternity Free Download

Operating System: Windows Vista/ Windows 7 ( 64 Bit )

CPU: Intel Core i3 or later

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk Space: 12 GB





Download Now