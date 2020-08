Age of Empires 3 Overview

Age of Empires III is an actual time technique sport. It is developed underneath the banner of Microsoft Corporation for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 18th October 2005 and Microsoft Game Studios revealed this sport. It is the third installment within the famed sequence.

System Requirements of Age of Empires 3

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or later

RAM: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 6GB





