Angry Birds Space Overview

Angry Birds Space is a puzzle sport which has been developed and printed underneath the banner of Rovio Entertainment for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 22nd March 2012. It is the fifth installment within the well-known Angry Birds sport franchise.

System Requirements of Angry Birds Space

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 or later.

RAM: 512MB

Hard Disk Space: 500MB





Download Now