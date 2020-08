Battlefield 4 Overview

Battlefield 4 is a primary particular person shooter recreation. It is developed beneath the banner of EA Digital Illusions CE for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 29th October 2013 and Electronics Arts printed this recreation. It is the fourth recreation within the collection of Battlefield.

System Requirements of Battlefield 4

Operating System: Windows Vista/7/8

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or later.

RAM: 4GB

Hard Disk Space: 30GB





