Brink Game Free Download Full Version

Brink Overview

Brink is a primary individual shooter recreation. It is developed beneath the banner of Splash Damage for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 10th May 2011 and Bethesda Softworks printed this recreation.

System Requirements of Brink

Following are the principle options of Brink that it is possible for you to to expertise after the primary set up in your Operating System.

  • Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8
  • CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or later.
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 8GB

