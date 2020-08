Cricket 07 Overview

Cricket 07 is a cricket simulation sport. It is developed underneath the banner of HB Studios for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on twenty fourth November 2006 and EA Sports revealed this sport.

System Requirements of Cricket 07

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

CPU: 2.0GHz Intel Pentium 4 or later.

RAM: 512MB

Hard Disc: 1.5GB





Download Now