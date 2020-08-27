Lost Planet 3 Free Download Full Version

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
32


Lost Planet 3 Overview

Lost Planet 3 is a Third Person Shooter recreation that has been developed by Spark Unlimited and is revealed underneath the banner of Capcom. This recreation was launched on 27th August 2013. Lost Planet 3 is the third recreation within the Lost Planet sequence succeeding Lost planet: Extreme Condition and Lost Planet 2. The occasions depicted on this recreation are lengthy earlier than the occasions of the primary recreation i.e. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition. The story revolves round an aged man named Jim Peython.

System Requirements of Lost Planet 3

download free Lost Planet 3

  • Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8
  • CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Dual Core processor or quicker.
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 16GB


Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here