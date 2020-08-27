Sonic Generations Free Download Full Version





Sonic Generations Overview

Sonic Generations is an motion journey sport. It is developed underneath the banner of Sonic Team Dimps for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 1st November 2011 and Sega revealed this sport. This sport is an addition to the well-known Sonic video games collection

System Requirements of Sonic Generations

Before you begin Sonic Generations Free Download be certain that your PC meets minimal system necessities.

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

CPU: Intel Pentium Dual Core processor or later.

RAM: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 11GB





