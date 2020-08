Kholat PC Game Overview

Kholat is developed by Polish Studio IMGN.professional for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 9th June 2015. You also can obtain Lucius.

Kholat PC Game Free Download

Operating System: Tested on home windows 7 ( 32 and 64 Bit )

CPU: Intel Core i 3 or later.

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk Space: 5 GB





Download Now