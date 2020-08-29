Battlefield Hardline Free Download Full Version





Battlefield Hardline PC Game 2015 Overview

Battlefield Hardline is developed by Visceral Games and is revealed by Electronic Arts. The launch date of this recreation is 17th March 2015. Battlefield is a world famend recreation collection which has mesmirized the participant proper from there debut recreation Battlefield 1942 within the 12 months 2002. This recreation has been set in Miami. Where there’s a drug warfare occurring. the primary character of the sport Nick Mendoza alongside a fellow detective is all set to scratch out each particulars concerning the drug provide. They observe the chain from streets to the primary supply. You may also obtain Battlefield 4.

Battlefield Hardline Free Download

Operating System: Tested On Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i3 or later.

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk Space: 60 GB





Download Now