Hitman 6 Alpha PC Game 2015 Overview

Hitman 6 Alpha is developed by Square Enix. Hitman sequence has been round for fairly a while now and has made a mark with its compelling actions and storyline. You also can obtain Hitman Absolution.

Hitman 6 Alpha Free Download

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 or later.

RAM: 8 GB

Hard Disk Space: 30 GB





Download Now