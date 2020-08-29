Plague Inc Evolved Free Download Full Version

Plague Inc Evolved PC Game 2014 Overview

Plague Inc Evolved is developed and printed below the banner of Ndemic Creations for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 20th February 2014. This recreation may be very refined and recreated model of probably the most famed cell recreation Plague Inc. You may obtain Dungeons 2 PC Game 2015.
Plague Inc Evolved Free Download

Plaque Inc Evolved Features

  • Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit
  • CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core processor or later.
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 500 MB


