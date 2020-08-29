Serious Sam 3 BFE Free Download Full Version

Serious Sam 3 BFE PC Game 2011 Overview
Serious Sam 3 BFE is a primary individual shooter sport that has been developed by Croteam (A Croatian indie improvement studio) and is printed below the banner of Devolver Digital. This sport is a part of Serious Sam collection and was printed on 22nd November, 2011. It is a prequel to The First Encounter. You may obtain Serious Sam The Second Encounter.
- Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit
- CPU: 2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor.
- RAM: 4 GB
- Hard Disk Space: 7 GB
