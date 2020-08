Shadowrun Hong Kong PC Game 2015 Overview

Shadowrun Hong Kong is developed by Harebrained Schemes for Microsoft Windows. It was launched on 20th August 2015 and Harebrained Holdings revealed this recreation. You can even obtain Act of War Direct Action.

Shadowrun Hong Kong Free Download

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1

CPU: 1.8GHz or quicker.

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 10 GB





Download Now