SOMA PC Game 2015 Overview

SOMA is developed by Frictional Games which has additionally created Amnesia: The Dark Descendant. This sport was launched on twenty second September. 2015. You can even obtain State of Decay Year One Survival Edition.

SOMA PC Game Free Download

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 or later.

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk Space: 25 GB





Download Now