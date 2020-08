System Shock 2 PC Game 1999 Overview

System Shock 2 is developed underneath the banner of Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios for Microsoft Windows and different platforms. It is launched on 11th August 1999 and Night Dive Studios revealed this recreation. You can even obtain Skyshines Bedlam.

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel 1.8 GHz or later

RAM: 2 GB

