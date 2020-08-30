Homeworld Deserts of Kharak Free Download Full Version





Homeworld Deserts of Kharak PC Game 2016 Overview

Homeworld Deserts of Kharak is developed by Blackbird Interactive and is printed by Gearbox Software. This sport was launched on 20th January, 2016. It is a prequel to the traditional Homeworld video games. In this superior technique sport you’ll want to assemble your fleet and make them the conquest on Kharak desert. You may also obtain Tharsis.

Homeworld Deserts of Kharak Free Download

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 or later.

RAM: 3 GB

Hard Disk Space: 10 GB





Download Now