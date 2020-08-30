Life Is Strange Complete Game Free Download Full Version

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
34


Life Is Strange Complete Game 2015 Overview

Life is Strange is developed by Dontnod Entertainment, a French online game developer which relies in Paris and is printed underneath the banner of Square Enix. The full sport consists on 5 episodes. This sport was launched on 30th January 2015. You also can obtain Dreamfall Chapters Book Five.

System Requirements of Life Is Strange Complete Game

Life is Strange Complete Edition Download For Free

  • Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit
  • CPU: Intel Dual Core processor or later.
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Setup Size: 12.7GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 15GB


Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here