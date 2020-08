Features of Master of Orion Conquer The Stars

Master of Orion is developed beneath the banner of NGD Studios for Microsoft Windows. It is launched on 26th February 2016 and WG Labs printed this recreation all around the world. You also can obtain Battle Realms.

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or sooner

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 15 GB





Download Now