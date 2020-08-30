Tales From The Borderlands Episode 5 Free Download Full Version





Tales From The Borderlands Episode 5 PC Game Overview

Tales from the Borderlands Episode 5 is developed and revealed beneath the banner of Telltale Games. This recreation was launched on 20th October 2015. You may also obtain Tales from the Borderlands Episode 4.

Tales From The Borderlands Episode 5 Free Download

Following are the primary options of Tales from the Borderlands Episode 5 that it is possible for you to to expertise after the primary set up in your Operating System.

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2 GHz or larger

RAM: 3 GB

Hard Disk Space: 13 GB





Download Now