Wick PC Game Free Download Full Version

Wick is developed and revealed underneath the banner of Hellbent Games. This recreation was launched on 17th December, 2015. In this recreation the ghost tales has been introduced into life. There is a legend in regards to the misplaced youngsters way back who can nonetheless be seen within the candlelight to those that have the guts to discover it. You are additionally about to discover this legend. You may also obtain SOMA PC Game.

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: 2.0GHz Dual Core processor or later.

RAM: 2 GB

