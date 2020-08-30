Wick PC Game Free Download Full Version

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
28


Wick PC Game 2015 Overview

Wick is developed and revealed underneath the banner of Hellbent Games. This recreation was launched on 17th December, 2015. In this recreation the ghost tales has been introduced into life. There is a legend in regards to the misplaced youngsters way back who can nonetheless be seen within the candlelight to those that have the guts to discover it. You are additionally about to discover this legend. You may also obtain SOMA PC Game.

Wick PC Game Free Download

Wick PC Game Setup Download For Free

  • Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit
  • CPU: 2.0GHz Dual Core processor or later.
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 1 GB


Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here