Castle Story Free Download Full Version





Castle Story PC Game 2013 Overview

Castle Story is developed and printed beneath the banner of Sauropod Studio. This recreation was launched on 23rd September, 2013. In this recreation you’ve gotten the management on a military of small characters referred to as Bricktrons who will construct castles through the use of one brick at a time. You also can obtain Planet Explorer.

System Requirements of Castle Story PC Game 2013

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: 1.8GHz Intel Pentium 4 or later.

RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk Space: 1.5 GB









