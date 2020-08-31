Evil Defenders Free Download Full Version





Evil Defenders PC Game 2015 Overview

Evil Defenders is developed and printed underneath the banner of CP Decision. This sport was launched on 11th November, 2015. In this sport it’s worthwhile to construct towers and repel the enemy forces by casting spells. The land of Evils should be saved from the invaders. You might also prefer to obtain The Seven Years War 1756-1763.

Evil Defenders Free Download

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Dual Core or later.

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 1.2 GB





Download Now