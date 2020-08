Her Story PC Game 2015 Overview

Her Story is developed and revealed by Sam Barlow. This recreation was launched on 24th June, 2015. It is a criminal offense fiction online game which has acquired non linear storytelling.

Her Story PC Game Free Download

Before you begin Her Story PC Game Free Download be certain that your PC meets minimal system necessities.

Operating System: Tested On Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Dual Core processor or later

RAM: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 2 GB





