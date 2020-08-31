NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Free Download Full Version





Features of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 is developed by CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd. and is revealed underneath the banner of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. This sport was launched on 5th February, 2016. This is the sixth in addition to ultimate installment of Ultimate Ninja Storm sequence. You also can obtain NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution.

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel i3 or later.

RAM: 4 GB

Hard Disk Space: 40 GB





Download Now