NBA Live 99 PC Game 1998 Overview

NBA 99 is developed below the banner of EA Sports for Microsoft Windows. It is launched on 31st October 1998 and Electronics Arts printed this sport. It is the successor sport of NBA 98. You also can obtain NBA 98

NBA 99 Free Download

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Pentium III or later.

RAM: 128 MB

Hard Disk Space: 800 MB





Download Now