Shadwen Escape From the Castle Free Download Full Version





Shadwen Escape From the Castle PC Game 2016 Overview

Shadwen Escape from the Castle is developed and printed underneath the banner of Frozenbyte. The authentic Shadwen recreation was launched o 17th May, 2016 and on the 15th anniversary of Frozenbyte they’ve launched the brand new replace Escape from the Castle. You can even obtain Assassins Creed Syndicate.

System Requirements of Shadwen Escape From the Castle 2016

Operating System: Tested on Windows 7 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 or later.

RAM: 4 GB

Game Size : 4.8 GB

Hard Disk Space: 6 GB





Download Now