Friday the 13th The Game Multiplayer With All DLC Free Download Full Version





Friday the thirteenth The Game Multiplayer With All DLC 2017 Overview

Jason is again! Jason Voorhees is unleashed and stalking the grounds of Camp Crystal Lake! Friday the thirteenth: The Game is among the most highly-anticipated horror titles of all time. You will lastly have the ability to tackle the function as Jason Voorhees and Camp Crystal Lake counselors.

System Requirements of Friday the thirteenth The Game Multiplayer

Tested on Windows 7 64-Bit

Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10

CPU: Intel Core i3 or later.

RAM: 4GB

Setup Size: 12.9 GB

Hard Disk Space: 6 GB





Download Now