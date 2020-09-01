Friday the 13th The Game Multiplayer With All DLC Free Download Full Version

Friday the thirteenth The Game Multiplayer With All DLC 2017 Overview

Jason is again! Jason Voorhees is unleashed and stalking the grounds of Camp Crystal Lake! Friday the thirteenth: The Game is among the most highly-anticipated horror titles of all time. You will lastly have the ability to tackle the function as Jason Voorhees and Camp Crystal Lake counselors.

System Requirements of Friday the thirteenth The Game Multiplayer

  • Tested on Windows 7 64-Bit
  • Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
  • CPU: Intel Core i3 or later.
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Setup Size: 12.9 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 6 GB


