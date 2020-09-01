The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition Free Download Full Version

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
25


The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition PC Game 2014 Overview

The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition is developed by The Sims Studio and is revealed below the banner of Electronic Arts. The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition sport was launched 2nd September 2014. You may also obtain The Sims 4.

This up to date model of Sims 4 embrace following DLC and Update 100% working Tested

  • Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows 7/ Windows 8
  • Tested on Widows 7 64 Bit
  • CPU: 1.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or later
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Setup Size: 14.5 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 30 GB


Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here