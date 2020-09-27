Amazon series The Boys is getting a spin-off series about young superheroes in college

The successful series The Boys with Karl Urban based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis (“Preacher”) has just started with the second season on Amazon Prime Video . Now the streaming service is stepping up and announcing, in addition to a third season, a first spin-off for comic book adaptation.

The new series doesn’t have a title yet, but there are first details of the plot: Accordingly, the story follows young pupils and students at a college for superheroes, which is under the care of the ominous Vought Society. This is the diabolical company that controls the ruthless and ruthless superheroes The Seven .

Led by Homelander (Antony Starr), the gang roams the city, pillaging and murdering. Only our hero Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his comrades-in-arms, called The Boys, stand up against the brutal superheroes and their machinations. Whether some of the main actors will also play in the spin-off is still pending.

The Boys – Season 3 and spin-off in the works

The series spin-off is being developed by “The Boys” writer and producer Craig Rosenberg, who will also act as showrunner. Both series are produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video.

A release date has not yet been set. A first line-up is still being sought. Meanwhile, the series makers are developing a third season, which is expected to be broadcast next year.

In the 2nd season, new entry Aya Cash is introduced as a new opponent Stormfront for the first time . In addition, Giancarlo Esposito as Mr. Edgar Vought and Simon Pegg as Dougle Campbell there.