Buy Mafia Definitive Edition, in stores today

Today, September 25, 2020 is Mafia: Definitive Edition release day . The game appears for the PS4, Xbox One and the PC. You can now buy the title from common retailers for all platforms.

The game is not a full price title, the remake version of the classic costs only around 40 euros, this applies to the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions!

What does the Mafia: Definitive Edition include?

As in the original, in Mafia: DE you will be sent to Lost Heaven around 1930 . You become the taxi driver Tommy Angelo , who establishes contact with the Italian mafia because he cannot resist the charms of the underworld.

So look forward to a nerve-wracking insight into the life of a mafioso in the 1930s.

The game was “created from scratch” as the developers promise. So basically everything is new, except for the rough story. The story has remained the same at the heart, but there are even some exciting additions . The gameplay and soundtrack are preserved.

What are the system requirements?

If you are wondering whether your PC can manage the remastered version of the game, as a precaution we include the minimum and recommended system requirements for you at this point:

Minimum system requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core-i5 2550K with 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 8120 with 3.1 GHz

: Intel Core-i5 2550K with 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 8120 with 3.1 GHz Graphics card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 RAM : 6 GB RAM

: 6 GB RAM Hard disk space : 50 GB

: 50 GB DirectX : Version 11

Recommended system requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core-i7 3770K with 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 8350 with 4.2 GHz

: Intel Core-i7 3770K with 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 8350 with 4.2 GHz Graphics card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Hard disk space : 50 GB

: 50 GB DirectX : Version 11

