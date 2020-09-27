Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: high-end graphics card sobered in tests

One thing right at the beginning: If you want to buy the GeForce RTX 3090, it looks bad at the moment. Shortly after the start of sales on September 24, 2020, not only the Founders Edition from Nvidia itself but also the custom models were completely sold out.

A little later, many of these graphics cards reappeared at completely excessive prices on various platforms, which you should not promote with a purchase. It is worth being patient here, even if it is not yet known when the next batch of the GeForce RTX 3090 will go on sale.

After we reviewed the first tests for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 for you, it quickly became clear that this graphics card is more suitable for professional users than for gamers. The higher performance compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is only evident beyond 4K resolution.

In 4K, the RTX 3090 only calculates between 10 and 15 percent faster than the GeForce RTX 3080. If you play with UHD resolution, the difference is even smaller. In 8K, however, the RTX 3090 can show its higher performance, but there are only a few games optimized for this. If high-resolution and detailed textures are used in addition, the refresh rates are smooth but not particularly high 30 FPS.

More video memory soon for the GeForce RTX 3080

Thanks to the 24 GB video memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 is ideally suited for rendering tasks. Accordingly, the RTX 3090 also qualifies as a successor to the Nvidia Titan RTX. For you who might like to buy one of the new RTX graphics cards, it is worth waiting for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 to be available again at the moment.

Rumor has it that Nvidia is planning a version with 20 GB of video memory, which is currently much more suitable for gamers than the GeForce RTX 3090. Always assuming that the price remains just as moderate as the RTX 3080 with 10 GB of VRAM.

In summary: The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is currently the fastest graphics card on the market. For the enormously high price of 1,500 euros and more for custom models, however, the leap in performance for gamers is far too small for the purchase of an RTX 3080, which costs “only” 700 euros, to be worthwhile. But if you would like to have the best model on the market, then there is no way around the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

